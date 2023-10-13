As the search for head coaches of the senior national football teams continues, The Federation Of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has started to fill up positions of junior teams on a permanent basis.

The Federation has so far released names of the technical staff of the U-15 men’s team, with Hamza Lutalo appointed head coach and will be assisted by Ronald Ssali.

Kenneth Magada is appointed goalkeeping coach, while Denis Kizito takes up the role of Fitness Trainer.

Other appointments include, Bashir Mutyaba as the team manager, Micheal Gumisiriza as the team doctor, while Ivan Kulika and Veron Demba are appointed team physiotherapist and kits officer respectively.

The technical team’s first task is to win the U-15 CECAFA championships that will be hosted in Uganda between 4th-15th November 2023 at FUFA Technical Center Njeru.

The team that will be named will start preparations for the championships on 16th October 2023.