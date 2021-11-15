The Uganda Cranes ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a 1-0 loss to Mali at the Adrar stadium in Agadir, Morocco last evening.
Khalifa Coulibaly scored the all-important goal for Mali who had already secured qualification to the next round before the game.
With the loss Uganda has suffered its first defeat having drawn three and won two from the six matches played.
Other results from the Africa World Cup qualifiers are as follows:
DRC 2-0 Benin
Zimbabwe1-1 Ethiopia
Ghana 1-0 South Africa
Senegal 2-0 Congo Brazaville
Today’s fixtures:
Kenya vs Rwanda
Namibia vs Togo
Guinea Bissau vs Sudan
Niger vs Djibout.