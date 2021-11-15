The Uganda Cranes ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a 1-0 loss to Mali at the Adrar stadium in Agadir, Morocco last evening.

Khalifa Coulibaly scored the all-important goal for Mali who had already secured qualification to the next round before the game.

With the loss Uganda has suffered its first defeat having drawn three and won two from the six matches played.

Other results from the Africa World Cup qualifiers are as follows:

DRC 2-0 Benin

Zimbabwe1-1 Ethiopia

Ghana 1-0 South Africa

Senegal 2-0 Congo Brazaville

Today’s fixtures:

Kenya vs Rwanda

Namibia vs Togo

Guinea Bissau vs Sudan

Niger vs Djibout.