By AFP

Manchester United got the better of Barcelona to progress to the last 16 of the Europa League as Antony’s winner secured a 2-1 win on the night and 4-3 aggregate victory on Thursday.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had given Barca the perfect start at Old Trafford.

But the La Liga leaders were again undone with the step up to the European stage as Fred levelled early in the second period before Antony delivered his biggest moment since arriving in Manchester from Ajax.

The fact that two of the continent’s giants were clashing at this stage of Europe’s second tier competition was evidence that both have fallen on harder times in recent years.

But United are riding the crest of a wave in Erik ten Hag’s first season in charge as the Red Devils remain in the hunt for trophies on four fronts.

United could end a six-year wait for silverware when they face Newcastle in the League Cup final on Sunday.