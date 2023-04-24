By AFP

Manchester United beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday to set up an FA Cup final against treble-chasing Manchester City.

Victor Lindelof scored the decisive spot-kick as Erik ten Hag’s team won 7-6, following a miss by Solly March, staying on course for a domestic cup double.

The semi-final finished 0-0 after extra-time, with neither side showing the cutting edge required to break the deadlock.

Ten Hag made three changes from his team’s Europa League horror show in Sevilla in midweek.

Luke Shaw came in at centre-back for the suspended Harry Maguire, with Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes replacing Jadon Sancho and Marcel Sabitzer.

United have already won League Cup this season to end a six-year trophy drought and are in a strong position to finish in the top four of the Premier League. Read more