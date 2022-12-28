By AFP

Manchester United made a positive start to life without Cristiano Ronaldo as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial stepped out from the Portuguese’s shadow to score in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s rollercoaster second spell at Old Trafford came to an end during the World Cup break after an explosive interview in which he took aim at manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

On the field, his influence had already waned since Ten Hag took charge at the start of the season.

Rashford has been a player transformed under the Dutch coach and carried his fine form for England at the World Cup into the Premier League’s return. Read more