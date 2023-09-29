By AFP

Manchester United winger Antony will return to training and be available for selection as he cooperates with police inquiries into allegations of violence towards women, the club said on Friday.

The Brazil international, who strongly denies the accusations, was given a leave of absence by United on September 10.

He returned to England earlier this week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.

United have confirmed the 23-year-old will rejoin training with a view to returning to Erik ten Hag’s side, but he will not be involved in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

“Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so,” a United statement read.

“As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Accusations

Antony is facing several accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who spoke to Brazilian media earlier this month.

The winger has denied those allegations, as well as further assault claims made by two other women.

He has not been arrested or charged in either Brazil or in Britain and he left the voluntary interview, where he presented evidence to support his strenuous denials, without any restrictions.

Antony joined United from Ajax last year for an initial fee of 95 million euros ($101 million).

But he has struggled to live up to that price tag, scoring just eight goals in 48 games.

Ten Hag denied the Brazilian’s return would be an extra distraction in an already troubled season for United.

The Red Devils have lost three of their six Premier League games and were beaten 4-3 by Bayern Munich to being their opening Champions League match.

“I think everything has been made clear in the statement,” said Ten Hag.

“No, I don’t think it’s a distraction. We focus on the games and he will do as well.”

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid criticised the decision and called for more guidance to be given to clubs handling such cases.

“An informed and consistent approach is vital in order to create a society where domestic abuse is not tolerated and we will be writing to the national organisations to raise this,” said a spokesperson for Women’s Aid.

United have already been in the spotlight this season after deciding in August that Mason Greenwood would continue his career elsewhere.

Charges against the 21-year-old, including attempted rape and sexual assault, were dropped by prosecutors in February after the withdrawal of key witnesses and new evidence coming to light.

Greenwood has since joined Spanish side Getafe on loan.