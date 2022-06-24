Greek coach Petros Koukouras will not be part of the ongoing rebuilding at SC Villa.
He has been shown the exit by club president Omar Mandela after just one season in charge of the Jogoos.
The writing was on the wall that the 34-year-old tactician was to face the knife after several club officials openly castigated him in a regrettable season that saw Villa survive the relegation scare late on.
