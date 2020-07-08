By ROBERT MADOI

A sound understanding of the intricacy of the procedure of running football academies will unlock the bags of untapped football talent dotting Uganda, Johnathan McKinstry has said.

The Cranes head coach was speaking to Kawowo Sports Media in a wide-ranging interview. The 34-year-old believes efforts of adhering to best practices will not go in vain.

“Here in Uganda there are lots of organisations that are termed academies, but [they are not] in the true sense of the world,” the Northern Irishman said in a comment that will, for some, feel like an assault.

While the financial impact of Covid-19 threatens to make football academies in Uganda even less great than usual, piling new strains on already fraying budgets, McKinstry says the basics have to be gotten right regardless.

The 34-year-old has extensive experience in age grade football, following spells at Newcastle United, New York Red Bulls, Right to Dream Academy and the Craig Bellamy Foundation.

The Cranes coach says a delicate balance has to be struck between football and academics to ensure that academies imbibe a holistic experience along with its discipline.

