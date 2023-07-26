By AFP

Lionel Messi’s instant impact in the United States continued on Tuesday as he scored twice in Inter Miami’s 4-0 victory over Atlanta United, firing his team into the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine World Cup-winner was handed his first start for his new club after coming off the bench and grabbing a 94th-minute winner in Friday’s game against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

In his first game against a Major League Soccer club, Messi was simply too much for Atlanta to cope with and he struck up a fruitful understanding with Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who helped himself to Miami’s other two goals. Read more