By Luke Mutesasira

The Uganda Cranes head coach Multin Sredjovic Micho has named a 33-man squad to start preparations for the forthcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Micho has named three goalkeepers including Bellagambi Giousue who plays for Huddersfield town in England, eleven defenders, eight midfielders and eleven strikers.

Uganda will open their campaign with an away fixture against Algeria on June 4th in Oran followed by Niger four days later on 8th June 8that St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

The named players are set to enter camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel Kisaasi later today.

Uganda is pitted in group F alongside Algeria, Niger and neighbours Tanzania where the best two from the group will qualify to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Ivory Coast.