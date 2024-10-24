By Fred Mwambu

Fufa and its president Eng Moses Magogo have received a financial boost after the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) announced an increase in its annual subvention to member associations.

Caf revealed this during their 46th Ordinary General Assembly on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where a number of changes ranging from financial to political were passed.

One of the notable changes is the increase in the annual subvention to the associations including Fufa from $250,000 (Shs916m) to $400,000 (Shs1.47b). The Caf president Patrice Motsepe said this is part of the confederation’s strategy to support football development. Read more