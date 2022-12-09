Morocco head into Saturday’s last-eight clash with Portugal knowing they are only one step away from making history as Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists, but they face a buoyant opposition fresh from scoring six goals against Switzerland.

Walid Regragui’s Moroccans are in uncharted territory after a surprise run which saw them finish top of Group F after beating Belgium and Canada before a stunning victory over Spain on penalties in the last 16.

The Atlas Lions are only the fourth African side to reach the quarter-finals — after Cameroon in 1990, Senegal in 2002 and Ghana in 2010.

Morocco have enjoyed the vast majority of support from the crowds at all their games in Qatar and that is likely to be the case again at Al Thumama Stadium.

“I think it’s impossible for us to do this without the fans,” said coach Regragui after knocking out Spain.

“A lot of fans came to Qatar from a lot of countries — America, Europe, Morocco.