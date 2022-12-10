By AFP

Morocco became the first African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Atlas Lions, also the first Arab team to make the last four, added Portugal to their list of European scalps with a resolute second-half performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his last World Cup match after making an ineffectual appearance as a second-half substitute, failing to score his first knockout-phase goal at the tournament.

Morocco took a 42nd-minute lead through En-Nesyri’s header as they came on strongly late in the first period.