By Benjamin Jumbe

The opposition chief whip in parliament John Baptist Nabeshe has asked government to consider compensating Uganda’s weight lifter Julius Sekitoleko.

This followed a statement presented by the minister of state of Internal Affairs before the house on the detention by the Uganda police of a returning member of Uganda’s contingent to the 2020 Tokyo olympics, Julius Ssekitooleko, following his deportation from Japan.

The minister stated that upon receiving the suspect’s police file in June, the DPP’s opinion was that he had not committed any offence known under the laws of Uganda ordering for his unconditional release.

Nambeshe now says since Sekitoleko was found innocent, yet was subjected to humiliation, and he must be compensated.