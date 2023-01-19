MTN Uganda has announced a Shs19 billion sponsorship for the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) programs.

The money will be used to support activities of 7 properties of FUFA including; the Uganda Cranes (national men’s team), the Crested Cranes (national women’s team), the FUFA Drum, the FUFA Juniors League, the FUFA Super 8, the FUFA Super Cup, and the FUFA Awards.

The announcement was made by the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge at a media engagement ceremony held at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Wednesday evening.

“This sponsorship signals our commitment to continue developing football in Uganda and supporting the Cranes’ ambition of flying our country’s flag high, everywhere they go,” Mulinge said. “We’re bringing back the game to Ugandans, who are the most passionate fans of our football”, Ms. Mulinge proudly added.

While speaking at the ceremony, FUFA President Moses Magogo hailed the telecommunication company for its unwavering support to the development of sports in the country.

“I thank MTN for this tremendous boost. This sponsorship package will go a long way in addressing the multiple challenges faced by the federation as well as pushing the country towards its ambition of qualifying for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) and 2026 FIFA World Cup among other targeted milestones,” Magogo said.