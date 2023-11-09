By Denis Bbosa | Monitor

Emotions ran high at Fufa Complex on Tuesday night and at Namirembe Cathedral on Wednesday morning as hundreds of mourners gathered to eulogise fallen former Fufa second vice president Darious Mugoye.

Almost half of his 42 years on earth were dedicated to football development and at Fufa in various positions, he cut across as a reserved yet resourceful and generous administrator. Fufa employees intimated to this paper how Mugoye was the link between top and lower management and one that they freely confided in in times of trial for comfort.

Tributes have flown in from all over the global football fraternity for Mugoye who passed on at Mengo Hospital in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving behind a trail of a dedicated education proprietor, sports administrator and calmer influencer in Ugandan football.

“It is a difficult moment for me. As football people, we have lost a very good soldier who was very intelligent and peaceful. I worked with him as chairman for Kampala Region and I know a lot about him having worked with him for 17 years,” Fufa president Moses Magogo told mourners at Namirembe, whilst holding back tears. Read more