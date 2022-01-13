By Lukeman Mutesasira

Express FC defender Murushid Juuko has announced his retirement from Uganda cranes.

Juuko confirmed the development in a letter he addressed to the federation of Uganda Football Associations FUFA today

Juuko has served Uganda cranes since July 11th, 2014 when he made his debut as the Cranes beat Seychelles national team 1-nil

He was part of the Cranes squad that played in the Africa cup of Nations in 2017 and 2019 in Gabon and Egypt.

He joins other players who retired from the National team last year including Denis Onyango, Hassan Wasswa, and Mike Azira.

Juuko previously played for Wydad Casablanca in Morocco, Simba in Tanzania, and Bunamwaya now Vipers.