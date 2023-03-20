By Peter Sserugo Ugandans could not hold on to their happiness and joy as the two athlete champions, Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei won gold and silver respectively in the New York half-marathon that was held in the US on Sunday.

At the peak of his best, Kiplimo comfortably won the race finishing at 1:01:09 while his counterpart Cheptegei came second reaching the finishing line 38 seconds past Kiplimo’s winning time.