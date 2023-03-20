Ugandans could not hold on to their happiness and joy as the two athlete champions, Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei won gold and silver respectively in the New York half-marathon that was held in the US on Sunday.
At the peak of his best, Kiplimo comfortably won the race finishing at 1:01:09 while his counterpart Cheptegei came second reaching the finishing line 38 seconds past Kiplimo’s winning time.
A few hours later, social media was awash with congratulatory messages from people of all walks of life including President, MPs, ministers and other stakeholders.
President Museveni tweeted: “I congratulate you Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei upon winning Gold and Silver respectively in the New York City Marathon today. Your countrymen and countrywomen are proud of your achievement.”
Minister of state for sports, Mr Peter Ogwang via his twitter handle said: “Congratulations Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei for the gold and silver medals respectively.” Read more