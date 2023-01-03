Crested Cranes player, Reticia Nabbosa has joined Fountain Gate Queens that play in Tanzania’s top-flight women’s league.

The midfielder left Lady Doves a few months ago and has been without a club.

Nabbosa was involved in an indiscipline incident when she slapped teammate, goalkeeper Agatha Agnes during her former club’s 2-1 defeat to the She Corporates on Saturday 26th February 2022 at MUBS Arena in Nakawa which led to her failure to continue with the Masindi-based side (Lady Doves).

She previously played for Olila High School women’s football club, Gokulam Keralan, Lady Doves, and Western United.

Her new club, Fountain Gate Queens sits top of the 2022/23 Serengeti lite women’s premier league with nine points after three games.