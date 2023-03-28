NBA Africa on Monday, March 27, 2023, hosted the first all-girls Jr. NBA clinic in Ghana, which was held at Trust Sports Emporium in Accra in conjunction with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff’s first visit to the country this week.

The event featured a basketball clinic for 60 girls aged 18 and younger and a life skills seminar led by 2003 WNBA champion, Astou Ndiay.

The event builds on NBA Africa’s previous basketball camps and clinics in Ghana, which have featured appearances by current and former NBA players.

The Jr. NBA, the league’s global youth basketball program for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game, teamwork, respect, determination, and community at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches, and parents.