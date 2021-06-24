By Lukeman Mutesasira

Government has released Shs5.3bn for team Uganda that is in Japan for 2020 Tokyo Olympics that run from July 23rd to August 10th 2021.

National Council of Sports Secretary Benard Ogwal who doubles as the leader of delegation for team Uganda at the Olympics games says Shs 2.6bn will cover the team’s air tickets costs, allowances, and procurement essential items.

He says Sh.774m will be for some of the remaining qualifications of team Uganda, while Sh.827m will be for pre-camp expenses.

27 sportsmen and women will represent Uganda for this year’s Olympics in Tokyo- the first time team Uganda will have the highest number of participants in Olympics games.

Team Uganda will travel to Japan in 5 groups and the first group is already in the country where part of the delegation is quarantined until July 3rd after two members tested positive for Covid-19.