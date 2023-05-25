By Regina Nalujja

The International Netball Federation has officially handed over the World Cup trophy to this year’s hosts, South Africa.

Following the handover, the trophy will today fly to South Africa and is expected to land in Durban, KwaZulu – Natal, ready to start a six-week-long tour of the country, through all nine provinces.

Uganda is among the 16 nations that will take part in this year’s Netball World Cup starting on July 28 to August 8 in Cape Town.

The Uganda National Netball team, the She Cranes are currently undergoing non-residential training at the Kamwokya Training Centre.