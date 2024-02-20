By Gystin Angarukiremu

The State Minister of Sports, Peter Ogwang, on Tuesday presided over the swearing-in of the new National Council of Sports (NCS) board that was named last week.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ogwang reiterated his commitment to thoroughly deal with anyone who fails to account for government funds given to them to facilitate the running of different sports activities and departments.

“I would like to remind the incoming council on issues of accountability of public funds. All athletes must be paid in their respective bank accounts. All contracts of NCS staff must be reviewed by this council,” Mr Ogwang said.

The board, headed by their chairman Ambrose Tashobya will be in office for the next two years. The event was held at the Copper Chimney, in Kampala.