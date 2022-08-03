The annual Nile Special Rugby 7s is set to kick off this weekend at Kings Park Stadium in Kampala, replacing the Mileke 7s that was unfortunately withdrawn from the calendar due to unavailable grounds.

Addressing a news conference held at Kings Park on Wednesday morning, the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) Chief Technical Officer Ramsey Olinga emphasized the Union’s commitment to ensuring a well-oiled conveyor belt that feeds the 7s Rugby Cranes.

Olinga said the strength of a national side directly reflects the state of the respective league, therefore the success of the 7s Rugby Cranes side has been a result of a combination of factors but key among them are the clubs.

He said they have fully embraced the 7s as seen in the effort they put in to win each circuit.

“This is the kind of competitiveness that the union wants to cultivate from the grassroots level to the national team”, Mr.Olinga said.

He also revealed that this year, a special focus shall be on women.

“This year, everything that we do for men we shall do for women and at the end of the tournament we shall have Shs 8m prize money split between the men and women’s teams,” said Mr. Oringa.

Meanwhile, Nile Special’s Mr. John Paul Ssemakula has rallied all fans and revealers to turn up in big numbers to cheer their respective clubs as they also have fun.

“While we celebrate the 7s Rugby Cranes, we urge all fans to turn up for the 7s series to watch the next big stars in action. This is where future rugby cranes stalwarts get to sharpen their skills,” he said.