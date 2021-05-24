By Fred Mwambu

Candidates interested in the Fufa presidency start their nomination exercise today as the Fufa electoral roadmap enters the business end.

Already, all the 88 delegates that will vote at the 97th Ordinary Assembly due August 21 in Mbale City are known.

The Fufa electoral committee is expected to display the voter register, issue nomination forms and receive them between today and Wednesday.

The committee will vet the forms on Wednesday and Thursday as they handle complaints, if any arises, from the different parties up to Saturday.

