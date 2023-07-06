The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that Uganda will host the first leg of the 2024 women’s Olympics qualifier against Rwanda at Kigali Pele stadium in Rwanda on July 12, 2023.

The football Federation says it had no other alternative other than hosting the opponents in their country since there is no stadium in Uganda that meets Confederation of African Football (CAF) standards.

Both teams will face off in the second leg of the qualifier game in the same country as the winner faces Cameroon in the next second round.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s Twiga Stars arrived in the country last evening ahead of their friendly match with the Crested Cranes.

The two sides will face off at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo tomorrow.

Tanzania’s contingent arrived with a squad of 20 players also preparing to face Congo Brazzaville in the first round.