Two of Uganda’s long-distance runners Sarah Chelangat and Annet Chelangat will compete for medals tonight (9:57 pm) in the women’s 10,000m final.

Uganda had entered three athletes for the race, however, Joy Cheptoyek withdrew after she missed the women’s 5000m race.

The two will face competition from Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet, Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, and Ethiopia’s Guduf Tsegay.

Sarah made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 competing in the 5000m race and failed to advance but bounced back at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 in Budapest, managing a 10th position finish.

On the other hand, Annet finished 13th at the 2023 World Cross Country Championships and 16th in the half marathon at the 2023 World Road Running Championships.