By Lukeman Mutesasira

Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka has confirmed their new technical team ahead of the new season that starts tomorrow.

Dudu Bosco has been named their technical director, the head coach is George Lutalo and will be assisted by Juma Ssekiziyivu and Louis Kizito while Ibrahim Kongo will handle the goal keepers.

The team statistician is Michael Acidri and Joseph Vudri is the team doctor.

Onduparaka made 17 new signings in the just concluded transfer window having released 14 players.

They open their new season tomorrow October 15th hosting UPDF FC at Green Light Stadium Arua.