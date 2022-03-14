By Moses Ndhaye

The Former Uganda Cranes skipper Dennis Masinde Onyango has been selected by the Crown Beverages Company to be among the football Elites, who annually feature in the UEFA Champion league campaign.

In the campaign, Onyango will feature with other three football elites who include, including Messi, Pogba, and Ronaldinho to encourage the youth to keep chasing their dreams.

According to the Brand Manager at Crown Beverages, Ernest Ssentongo selecting Onyango to be in the 2022 UEFA championship campaign use him to inspire the Youth.

He says over 1.6 billion shillings has been injected in the promotion.

The campaign will run for three months.