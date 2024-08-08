It was a bad night for Uganda’s Olympians as Tarsis Orogot didn’t go through while Leonard Chemutai missed the podium.

Orogot failed to progress to the final of 200m after finishing 6th in his heat with a time of 20:64(20 seconds, 64 microseconds).

Usual suspect, America’s Kenny Bednarek won the heat with 20:00 while Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando Bautista came second with a time of 20;09 and the two qualified for the final.

Uganda had not had a male sprinter at the Olympics since Davis Kamoga at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Leonard Chemutai missed out on the podium during the men’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Chemutai finished 15th posting a time of 8:20;3 after falling about 500m to the finish.

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won Gold after his first-place finish with a time of 8:06:05 while USA’s Kenneth Rooks walked away with silver and Abraham Kibiwot scooped the Bronze medal.

However, World record holder Lamecha Girma had a bad fall with 200m to go and was a non-finisher.