By Mike Sebalu

Uganda has sent a contingent of about 1200 students to Arusha, Tanzania for the East Africa secondary schools games slated to run for a week.

While flagging off the students from 38 schools, Minister for Higher Education, JC Muyingo showed discontent with schools that deny students a chance to be involved in physical education.

Muyingo said that there is need to impart games and sports skills to students while explaining that this might end up as their career. He added that it sounds like a crime when schools deny students the right to play yet physical education is among the key requirements while acquiring school licenses.

Muyingo has asked the commissioner for physical education in the education ministry, Canon Duncan Mugumya to do a follow up on the said schools. He further asked the students to be disciplined while in Arusha.

The competition will feature games including; football (boys and girls), basketball, volleyball, handball, hockey, athletics, among others.