SC Villa are retracing the path they walked so often for a large part of three decades.
Often, they were part of title races and converted that into 16 diadems. The last of those came in 2004.
You couldn’t have picked them to be part of this year’s StarTimes Uganda Premier League title sprint.
Their latest victory, another narrow 1-0 result over Bul in Lira on Tuesday, took them within a point of leaders KCCA.
David Owori was the difference, scoring in the 39th minute to take coach Jackson Magera’s side to 34 points after 18 matches.
There’s still 10 matches to play for the Jogoos but you can’t fault them for dreaming big.
This is a side that suffered a two-point deduction at the season start and was thrown in Lira for five matches.
They have beaten UPDF,Maroons, Onduparaka and now Bul at the Akiibua Stadium, only losing to KCCA.
Since returning from Spanish fourth tier side Velez in February, attacking midfielder Owori has been a revelation at Villa, putting on a man of the match performance against rivals Express and bagging the accolade against Bul.