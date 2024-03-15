Parliament has authorized the Finance Ministry to transfer Shs23 billion to the National Council of Sports (NCS).

The motion to transfer the funds has been moved by the State Minister for Finance, Mr Henry Musasizi.

Musasizi informed Parliament that on December 12, 2023, when parliament approved a supplementary budget schedule number 1, the Ministry of Education and Sports was appropriated Shs84 billion out of which the National Council of Sports was meant to receive Shs23 billion.

“The 23 billion shillings was meant for an activity at the National Council for Sports. This was by error and what I’m seeking now is that Parliament allows me to correct this error and these funds moved to the National Council for Sports,” said Mr Musasizi.

Parliament has today, Friday March 15, 2025, accepted to rectify the irregularity as requested by the Minister.