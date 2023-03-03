Parliament has passed the National Sports Bill, 2022 that will establish the National Anti-Doping Organization in Uganda, in accordance with requirements of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The new law will create the National Anti-Doping Organization as an independent body to ensure transparency and prevent its decisions from being influenced.

The Private Member’s Bill moved by Budiope East County MP, Moses Magogo provides fines and penalties for players who falsify information about their identity, age, or level of education so as to participate in sports competitions. The said law stipulates that any player understating his or her age will be jailed for a term not exceeding 10 years.

According to the law, it will be an offense if a person captures activities at an event or competition organized by a National Sports Federation for commercial purposes without authorization.

Such an individual is liable on conviction, to a fine not exceeding 120 currency points (Shs2.4 million) or a term of imprisonment not exceeding five years or both.