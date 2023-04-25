By Mike Sebalu

Vivo Energy has announced a Shs180 million sponsorship towards this year’s annual Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, slated for May 5 – to 7, 2023.

According to organisers, the registration of drivers who will take part ended on Saturday, and by close of business, 31 drivers had been registered.

The Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally Uganda is one of the main motorsport events in Uganda and it is part of the National Rally Championship and the FIA African Rally Championship.

Vivo energy Managing Director, Johan Grobbelaar, said the compnay’s commitment to supporting the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally goes beyond just a sponsorship package.

“Our products, specifically the Shell V-Power fuel, is specially designed to provide maximum performance and efficiency and protection to the vehicle engine which is critical in a sport where every second counts,” he said.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the rally with a package worth UGX 180 million. We believe that this support will help to ensure that motorsport in Uganda continues to thrive, and we are eager to continue building upon this legacy of partnership and support in the years to come,” he added.

As part of Vivo Energy’s commitment to the sport, they have further associated with top Ugandan rally driver, Ronald Sebuguzi.

“Ronald is a talented and accomplished driver who has achieved numerous successes on the rally circuit. This year marks our 9th year running of sponsorship to Ronald Sebuguzi, and we are proud to provide him with a sponsorship package worth UGX 50 million,” Johan Grobbelaar added.

This was during the rally launch at Vivo Energy Uganda offices in Kampala where he encouraged everyone traveling to Jinja to adhere with the road safety measures put in place by the Government of Uganda.