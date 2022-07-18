There are now not enough superlatives to describe Joshua Cheptegei. Certainly, I now find it difficult to get newer words to headline his ever sweet scripts just like yesterday.
Cheptegei last night produced arguably his best tactical display on track to retain his 10000m title at the World Championships at the Hayward Field.
World record holder Cheptegei controlled the race for the longest spells and stamped his authority as the globe’s best long-distance runner to win the 25-lap race in a time of 27 minutes and 27.43 seconds in front of an ecstatic crowd at Sunday lunchtime here.
