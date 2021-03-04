By Ritah Kemigisa

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations’ (FUFA) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has fined Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye shs 2.5M for his behavior which violated Article 39(2) of the FUFA Ethics Code.

This is after he made controversial allegations on social media following their Vipers SC game on February 19th which they lost 3-2.

In a series of tweets, Kasingye claimed that Vipers SC compromises referees with money.

Earlier during the match, Kasingye also protested and stormed into the pitch after their goalkeeper Derrick Ochan was given a red card after he handled the ball outside his area.

The disciplinary committee has instructed Kasingye to pay the fine within in 30 days after receipt of the decision.

An automatic six months ban from all football related activities both Nationally and Internationally will be served to him in the event that he commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine.