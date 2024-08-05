The Fufa Super Eight matches painted a vivid picture of teams grappling to find their footing, truly shaking off the cobwebs. With little to separate the eight participating teams in the first legs played on Friday and Saturday, it became evident that they are still in the process of dusting off the rust accumulated during the season break.

Judging by the initial displays, it's too close to call who the potential winner might be. Teams will need to up their game in the upcoming return legs on Tuesday and Wednesday to establish a clear frontrunner.