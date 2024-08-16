Manchester United will host Fulham at Old Trafford tonight at 10:00 pm (22:00)

Manchester United lost just four of their 34 Premier League games with Fulham and made six draws.

But the Cottagers (Fulham) won their most recent encounter in February, ending an 18-match winless run against United with a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United head coach says new signings Mattheus de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui will be in the squad, as well as Harry Maguire while Fulham are expected to have a fully fit squad ahead of the game.