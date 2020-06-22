The English Premier League was given the green light to restart and resumed the 2019-20 season on Wednesday, June 17, roughly three months after it went on hiatus. The league still has over 80 games in total to complete and a championship to hand out. Liverpool are just a few points away from their first top-flight title in 30 years. The trophy could be secured in their next match and supporters will be excited to see them do so. Premier League fans can use this bonus code to wager on Liverpool winning.

Now that the league is back, what should you know?

Project Restart

The Premier League is the third major European football league to restart. The Bundesliga was the first top-flight division to begin play inspiring all others to get back to the pitch. La Liga restarted on June 8 and Italy's Serie A is not far away from resuming the campaign as well.

Champions League qualification and relegation must also be confirmed in the final nine matches of the campaign. There is a lot to play for as the league enters its final stretch.

How will the games look?

As it stands, all Premier League matches will be held in the home teams’ stadiums. However, the Premier League may make use of neutral venues to lessen any risk factors on players, coaches, and staff. The league’s executives will monitor the situation following each match day.

All games will be held behind closed doors but fans will be able to watch each on television. Unlike the Bundesliga, which has played many of its games at the same time on Saturdays since returning, the Premier League will stagger match kickoffs to give fans the chance to watch all of the games on television. Games kick off between 2.30pm and 10.15pm Ugandan time, depending on the day they take place.

The specific time and dates of all fixtures will be confirmed closer to match days.

The Premier League has returned and is delivering exciting football to fans. Can Liverpool continue their brilliant run to the title or will something unexpected occur? Time will tell.

