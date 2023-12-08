By Andrew Mwanguhya

Like other government funded clubs such as KCCA, Maroons – who are majorly bank-rolled by Uganda Prisons Services – have an encouraging head-start over privately owned sports entities.

The annual disbursements from Authorities at KCCA and URA (the latter’s club board declined to cooperate with us on this project) to their clubs are said to be over a billion respectively, a decent place to start from.

A place where Maroons, owned Uganda Prisons, are also privileged to start from every season.