By Makhtum Muziransa

It has been almost a full house for the Queen Cranes at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru since Friday as they prepare for their second round encounter with Mozambique in the 2021 Fifa U-20 Women World Cup Qualifiers.

The Uganda youth squad reported to camp almost a fortnight ago could not have the full attention of their coach Ayub Khalifa as he was in a caretaker role for the senior team Crested Cranes, who were involved in an unsuccessful attempt to return to the Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Crested Cranes had also taken the services of Catherine Nagadya and Margaret Kunihira while Shakirah Nyinagahirwa missed out due to an injury. Hadijah Nandago had also asked for time to concentrate on her final secondary school examinations.