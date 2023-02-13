By AFP Following Alejandro Garnacho’s frustrated reaction to being substituted on Wednesday, the Argentine teenager made amends as he came off the bench to seal United’s hard-fought victory five minutes after Rashford’s goal.

United’s win was just their second in their last five league games, although they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions.

Erik ten Hag’s side moved up to second place, although Manchester City would go back above them if they beat Aston Villa later on Sunday.

More importantly, United are seven points clear of fifth placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.