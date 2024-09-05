By Gystin Angarukiremu

Ugandan Olympic marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei who was attacked and burnt by her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema Marangacha few days ago in Kenya has passed on.

The 33-year-old marathon runner, who competed at the recent Paris Olympics, had suffered extensive burns. She was attacked at her home in western Kenya, where she had been training.

The development has been confirmed by the President of the Uganda Olympic Committee, Dr Donald Rukare via his X account. Dr Rukare described the Ndiema’s act as “cowardly and senseless”.

“We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend. May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure,” he posted on September 5, 2024.