Joseph Ochaya was not necessarily thinking about a recall to the national football team, the Uganda Cranes. Well, until recently!

The left wingback’s full focus was on his Egyptian Premier League side, Al Mokawloon Al Arab, for whom he has scored five goals and made four assists 21 championship matches into the season.

As such, Al Mokawloon sit sixth on the 18-team table on 32 points, just one point behind giants Zamalek, although the latter have played one game fewer.

Ochaya, 29, had partially come to terms that he was, perhaps, not part of the rebuilding process of the Cranes.

But he never stopped putting in the work after leaving DRC’s TP Mazembe at the end of last season.

And his efforts paid off well at his Egyptian club, where “the coach has full faith in me,” he says.

The Micho call & meet

And now – rather inevitably, the Cranes, where coach Micho Sredojevic has been forced to look further up north for previously trusted soldiers.