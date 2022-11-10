By AFP
From a Tunisian teen seeking a career in women’s football abroad to a Moroccan eyeing the national team, the beautiful game offers opportunity and hope to youth across the Middle East and North Africa.
In a video project looking into young people’s aspirations in the region, where more than half of the population is under 30, AFP speaks to athletes about what football offers them as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar nears kick-off.
The first part of the series focused on artists in Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, the Gaza Strip, Israel and Iraq. Read more here.