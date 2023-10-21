By AFP

Liverpool continued their stranglehold over local rivals Everton on Saturday, but had fortune on their side as Mohamed Salah’s double secured a 2-0 win at Anfield. Even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he could understand Everton’s frustration at a lack of consistency from referee Craig Pawson.

Ashley Young was sent-off before half-time for two bookable offences, while Ibrahima Konate escaped a second booking in the second-half with the scores still level.

Liverpool toiled to make their man advantage count, but finally achieved the breakthrough 15 minutes from time when Salah smashed home from the penalty spot after Michael Keane handled.

Salah was then teed up by Darwin Nunez to make the points safe seven minutes into stoppage time. Victory takes Jurgen Klopp’s men above Tottenham and Arsenal at the top of the table on goal difference with both sides from north London in action later this weekend.

“I can imagine the frustration of Everton and Sean (Dyche) in this moment absolutely,” said Klopp on Konate escaping a red card 25 minutes from time. Read more