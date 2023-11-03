The newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach, Put Paul Joseph has named Sam Ssimbwa as his assistant.

The decision was made after the Belgian tactician was officially unveiled as the new Uganda Cranes head coach.

Ssimbwa, a CAF-certified coach will start his role with immediate effect according to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) communications director, Ahmed Hussein.

“FUFA has duly accepted the appointment of Sam Ssimbwa by Uganda Cranes head coach and he will start serving in his new role with immediate effect,” he confirmed.

Hussein however said other Ugandan officials who will serve as part of the backroom staff shall be announced in due course.

Coach Put was unveiled on Thursday at FUFA Complex on a two-year deal with other personalities that will constitute his backroom.

The newly appointed technical team will start its tenure with two FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches against Guinea and Somalia on the 17th and 21st of November 2023 respectively.