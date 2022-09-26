By Mike Sebalu

Uganda Sand Cranes, the senior beach soccer national team returns to action today Monday, September 26 against Mauritius before the final group game against Egypt on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Uganda made a perfect start at the 2022 COSAFA Beach Soccer Championship, defeating Tanzania.

In what was Coach Angelo Schrinizi’s first game as coach of the Sand Cranes, the team managed to pick a 4-2 win at the South Beach Arena in Durban, South Africa.

Ambrose Kigozi orchestrated the damage on Tanzania scoring a brace while Joshua Lubwama and Isma Kawawulo got the other goals.

Kigozi was at the end named man of the match.