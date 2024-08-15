By Andrew Mwanguhya

SC Villa management and fans breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday afternoon after last ditch talks salvaged their Cal Champions League preliminary first leg match against the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE).

Until then, the encounter was shrouded in uncertainty after Mandela National Stadium (MNS), Namboole on July 30 told Villa in a letter that they would be able to host them due to the ongoing renovations. Laying of the tartan track was the main reason.

After that correspondence, some members of the Villa executive sat last Monday and agreed to meet the contractor the following Wednesday. Read more